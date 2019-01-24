Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, allegedly the main suspect in the killing of a partylist congressman and his bodyguard last month, was transferred to a hospital hours after being nabbed for illegal possession of firearms.

Senior Superintendent Arnold Ardiente, Bicol Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), said Baldo claimed to have a history of asthma but did not inform authorities about this when he was arrested on Tuesday.

Ardiente said Baldo was brought to CIDG detention in Bicol but was rushed to a nearby hospital hours after being arrested after experiencing high blood pressure and hyperventilation.

Ardiente said Baldo failed to inform authorities he has a history of asthma before he was detained.

Baldo is the primary suspect in the killing of AKO-Bicol Partylist representative Rodel Batocabe and his bodyguard SPO2 Orlando Diaz.

Authorities recovered an alleged getaway vehicle and two firearms as they implemented a search warrant in Baldo’s home.

“The search was done in the presence of Mayor Baldo and his family and was witnessed by Barangay chairman Warren M Bahillo and Barangay Kagawad Zenaida T Lovino, both of Barangay Tagas, Daraga Albay,”a police report said.

According to Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, CIDG acting chief, the raiding team recovered a white Isuzu Alterra SUV from the compound which investIgators believe was the getaway vehicle used by the hitmen who shot and killed Batocabe and his police escort SPO2 Orlando Diaz last December 22, 2018.

Authorities were able to recover two caliber. 45 pistols, a magazine assembly for Uzi machine pistol, a 40mm grenade cartridge for M203 grenade launcher, and several rounds of live ammunition.

Baldo was alleged by six suspects arrested last December 2018 as the mastermind in the killing Batocabe who was running for mayor against Baldo in the 2019 midterm elections. Ella Dionisio/DMS