President Rodrigo Duterte has already given his share on the P50-million reward for the information leading to the resolution of the murder of Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe.

In a speech in Lucena City on Tuesday, Duterte said he gave P20 million, while Congress, which promised to provide P30 million, has not yet delivered its share.

"During Batocabe's (slay)...Congress published to put up 30 million (peso reward). I said, let's round it off, 'let's make it 50 (million pesos). I will give 20 (million pesos) in order to make it 50 (million pesos). By God's grace, it's only I who delivered the 20 (million pesos)," he said.

Duterte, in jest, said Congress was still trying to print the money.

He said the moment the suspects were arrested, he immediately gave the money to the Philippine National Police.

He said he did not know who made the commitment from Congress.

Duterte said that he learned from PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde that Congress has not given yet its share.

Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlwyn Baldo was tagged as the main suspect in the slaying of Batocabe and his police escort last December.

Baldo allegedly ordered the killing of the lawmaker, who was supposedly the former's opponent in the mayoralty race in Daraga, Albay in the May elections.

Baldo denied having a hand in the death of Batocabe. Celerina Monte/DMS