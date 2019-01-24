Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) seeks additional funding to support this year’s proposed programs, projects and activities for the rehabilitation of the city.

Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and TFBM administrator said the executive committee of the TFBM conducted consultations January 18 to 19.

“While the consultation was deemed productive and was warmly welcomed by the said local government units, the same revealed that the proposed PPAs by agencies of the national government, the ARRM (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao), and the pertinent LGUs (local government units) now amount to a total of more than 12 billion pesos for 2019,” he said.

Jalad said an additional funding of P8.5 billion Is needed as the allotted fund for Marawi rehabilitation as part of the NDRRM fund from this year’s national budget is only P3.5 billion.

“Given that the Marawi component of the 2019 National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRM) Fund, also known as the Marawi Rehabilitation, Recovery and Reconstruction Program (MRRRP), in the General Appropriations Act 2019 is only 3.5 billion pesos, a potential funding shortage may occur in the implementation of projects in Marawi,” he said.

“Relative thereto, the member agencies of TFBM fervently hope for augmentation of the budget allocated in the 2019 GAA for the rehabilitation and recovery of Marawi City and other areas affected by the Marawi siege,” he added.

Jalad added that the additional funds were still needed despite cash donations they received for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

“We have some donated funds with (Office of Civil Defense (OCD) but not that much. It’s about P36.9 million. Those are the only fund donations for Marawi that I am aware of,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS