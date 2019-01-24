Three persons were killed, including the husband of a municipal mayor, after they were attacked in Talisay City, Cebu Tuesday night.

Central Visayas Police spokesperson Supt. Ma. Aurora Rayos said the fatalities as Recardo Reluya Jr., husband of San Fernando Mayor Neneth Reluya; their companion Allan Bayot and Ricky Monterona.

Injured were Mayor Reluya, Giovani Perez and Tolentin Jefer.

Rayos said the attack transpired around 6:10 pm at Brgy. Linao in Talisay City.

She said the Talisay City Police Station responded after receiving the report.

Authorities said three victims were on the ground while the three wounded were brought to Talisay District Hospital.

Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde, in a statement, condemned the incident and extended his deepest condolence to the Reluya family.

Albayalde said he gave instructions to the Central Visayas Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas to provide a round the clock security to the injured victims while they undergo treatment.

A special task group was also created to synchronize all investigative efforts by different PNP units to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

“While it is premature to make early conclusions at this point, our actions will be guided by available facts and evidence at hand, and others that may be obtained later in the course of the investigation,” Albayalde said. Ella Dionisio/DMS