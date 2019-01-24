President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday that he is "comfortable" to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years old.

"If it's the final decision, I'm comfortable with it," Duterte told reporters in Pasay City on the move by Congress to lower the minimum age of criminal liability from the current 15.

The House of Representatives initially pushed for 9 years old as the minimum age in order for an individual be criminally liable. But this drew criticisms from various groups.

The Senate version of the bill, however, seeks to lower it to 13 years old.

Duterte said he could have wanted to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 9 years old.

"The rationale is I want that at that age, the parents must be conscious of criminal accountability," he said.

Duterte said children who are 9 years old should already be taught to be responsible.

Duterte has been blaming the current Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006 for the crimes involving children.

The law exempts youth offenders 15 years old and below from criminal liability. Celerina Monte/DMS