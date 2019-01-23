The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Tuesday insisted it is the obligation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to provide data of their anti-illegal drugs operations.

“Why do we need to go to the SolGen (Office of the Solicitor General)? They are the ones who have the data,” CHR Commissioner Leah Tanodra-Armamento told The Daily Manila Shimbun after a forum in Quezon City.

Armamento said she was with the Office of the Solicitor General and it’s not the SolGen’s job to keep those kind of data.

“The SolGen is the law office of the government. I worked with the SolGen when I was a new lawyer. I don’t keep records of the PNP (there). Why should I? They are just a client,” she said.

“Now, we asked records (from the PNP) because it is part of their obligation,” she added.

Armamento said the PNP may just be “paranoid” if they think the CHR is asking for their records to be able to file charges against them.

On Monday, PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr. said it’s not their obligation to provide details about their operations to the Commission.

“The CHR should realize that we are hierarchical organization, that there are procedures that we need to follow in order to release information,“ Durana said.

“They are not the proper agency where we can turn over these case folder. I think the proper agency to turn over these case folders and where they can get all these data is though the (Office of the) Solicitor General,” he said.

He also questioned the remarks of the CHR as they are in a constant coordination with the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office.

Durana added the CHR only wants to file charges against police officers that’s why they are asking for cases. The PNP are not obligated but the commission can get the documents through proper channels.

“They are the Commission, they know the procedures that we need to observe so instead of giving rhetoric remarks in the media they should know the administrative processes they need to observe in this government and definitely the leadership of General Albayalde has always been consistent as far as the public is concern,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS