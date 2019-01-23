President Rodrigo Duterte underscored on Tuesday the need for relentless war against illegal drugs, citing that children as young as 6 years old are involved in drug den operation.

Duterte made the remarks as the House of Representatives has been pushing to lower the criminal liability to 9 years old from current 15 years old.

In a speech in Lucena City, Duterte apparently referred to a drug raid conducted in Navotas City on January 16, resulting in the arrest of two notorious drug personalities and the rescue of 14 minors, aged four to 15 years old.

He said when the raid was conducted, those "maintaining" the shabu den were children.

Duterte said if there were possible customers, the children would bring them to the den where they would take the drugs.

"(A)s young as 6, 8, 9, 14. See what these fools are doing," he said.

With that incident, Duterte again slammed the human rights groups which have been critical of the government's bloody war on illegal drugs.

He reiterated his warning that he would kill those who would destroy the country through illegal drugs.

"Son of a b****, I will really kill you. What are you doing to my country? It is self-preservation of the Filipino people," Duterte said.

Some groups and personalities have been opposing the House bill, which seeks to reduce criminal responsibility to 9 years old.

The Senate is pushing for 13 years old as minimum age in order for an individual to be criminally liable. Celerina Monte/DMS