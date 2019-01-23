Almost 79 percent of Muslims in the Philippines were in favor for the approval of Bangasamoro Organic Law (BOL), according to Social Weather Stations (SWS).

In a survey released on Monday, SWS found 79 percent of Muslims nationwide wants the approval of the voters in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and some nearby Muslim-dominated areas for the ratification of the law.

Sixty-seven percent definitely want it approval but 14 percent were undecided and four percent somewhat did not want the BOL approval and three percent definitely did not want it.

“This gives a net approval score of +72,” it said.

SWS also showed that 33 percent of Catholics wants the BOL approved while 26 percent from the members of the Iglesia ni Cristo also favored it.

Seventy-eight percent have extensive knowledge about the BOL.Twenty-two percent said they have almost none or no knowledge about the BOL, SWS said.

About three out of five adults in Mindanao know the BOL, with five percent having extensive knowledge, 16 percent partial but sufficient knowledge, and 41 percent only a little knowledge.

The remaining 22 percent said they have almost no knowledge about the BOL.

“Those with at least partial but sufficient knowledge about the BOL were highest among Muslims at 45 percent, followed by Catholics at 22 percent, other Christians at 22 percent, and Iglesia ni Cristos at 17 percent,” it added.

SWS said among adults in Mindanao, while the plurality 28 percent were undecided if they want the BOL or not, the balance of opinion was pro-BOL.

It found that 27 percent in Mindanao said they definitely want the BOL, 14 percent somewhat want it, 9 percent percent somewhat don’t want it, and 22 percent definitely don’t want it.

Thirty-eight percent in Visayas, 37 percent in Metro Manila and 33 percent in Balance Luzon wants the approval of the law.

Also, the survey revealed that 76 percent of Muslims in the country said the Moro Islamic Liberation Front is capable of governing the Bangsamoro ARMM.

Fifty-six percent were saying they are definitely capable while 21 percent were somewhat capable and 8 percent believed the MILF are not capable of governing the BARMM.

“This gives a net capability score of +68,” SWS said.

Around 30 percent of adults in Mindanao are saying the Moro Islamic Liberation Front or MILF is capable of governing the BARMM while 38 percent were saying they are not capable.

The remaining 32 percent were undecided.

Meanwhile, 36 percent of people living in Metro Manila and Visayas believe MILF is capable of governing the region while 33 percent were recorded in Balance of Luzon.

This resulted to a +9 balance of opinion which leans towards the approval of the BOL.

SWS said higher net approval of the BOL among those more knowledgeable about it at 62 percent and higher net approval for those who said MILF is capable of governing BARMM at 73 percent.

The survey conducted from December 16-19, 2018 using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults nationwide with sampling error margins of ±2.6 percent for national percentages, and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. Ella Dionisio/DMS