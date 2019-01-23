Malacanang said on Tuesday those opposing the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law should "toe the line" once Results of the plebiscite come out.

In an interview, Panelo said leaders in Cotabato City and Sulu province have been opposing the ratification of the BOL.

"Once it is approved, it means that those areas covered in the region will be happy, except those against (the BOL) like Cotabato and Sulu," he said.

"But they have no choice. That's the law. everyone has to toe the line," Panelo added.

Cotabato City Mayor Frances Cynthia Sayadi has been very vocal about the non-inclusion of the city in the proposed Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which will replace ARMM.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II, on the other hand, has been asking the Supreme Court to declare as unconstitutional Republic Act No. 11054, known as the Organic Law for the BARMM.

The Commission on Elections has yet to release the result of the plebiscite, which was held in ARMM, Cotabato City and Isabela City on January 21. Similar political exercise will be conducted in Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato on February 6. Celerina Monte/DMS