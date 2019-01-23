Partial and unofficial counting in the plebiscite for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) shows ‘’Yes’’ votes way ahead of ‘’No’’, a report by a regional military spokesman said Tuesday

Col. Gerry Besana, AFP Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesman, said the BOL plebiscite monitoring center showed as of 3:30 pm partial and unofficial count indicates majority in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) voted “Yes” with 1,539,000 while 233, 349 voted “No”.

There were 38,186 votes for Yes and 26,822 votes for No in Cotabato City and 19,114 for Yes and 22,375 for No in Isabela City.

In Maguindanao, there were 558, 489 who voted “Yes’’ and 6,400 ‘’No’’; Sulu 137,891 “Yes’’ and 152,493 ‘’No”, Lanao del Sur 503,626 “Yes’’ and 9,816 ‘’No”; Tawi-tawi 143,443 ‘’Yes’’ and 9,419 “No”, Basilan 138,569 “Yes’’ and 6.589 “No’’.

Despite the peaceful conduct of the plebiscite, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will review its security measures in preparation for next month’s poll.

“We will be reviewing our peace and security measures for the second day of the BOL plebiscite on February 6, based on the lessons of the voting yesterday, January 21,” Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP Public Affairs Office chief said.

“While we see the first plebiscite day as generally peaceful and successful, we cannot just sit and relax on our duties and responsibilities,” he added.

Detoyato said the review will ensure adjustments will be made for the second plebiscite of BOL.

“We'll look at all the incident and after-activity reports coming from the ground to ensure that every observation and recommendation on our operations is considered and accordingly make all the necessary adjustments,” he said.

“The area for the Feb. 6 plebiscite will be smaller, so the AFP can concentrate more forces to secure the smaller area covered by the 2nd BOL plebiscite,” he noted.Robina Asido/DMS