Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said they are ‘’inclined to support’’ a bill lowering the minimum age of criminal liability from 15 years old up to nine years old.

“We have not been asked to give comment about that (but) if ever we will talk about it here on our committee and also with the directorate for plans. We’ll have to consult our legal for that,” Albayalde said in a press briefing in Camp Crame on Monday.

The House committee on justice passed this measure Monday.

He said they will take into consideration the incident in Navotas after the operatives from Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency were able to rescue 12 minors who are allegedly being used in illegal drugs transactions.

“So we will take into consideration that (incident) and probably the PNP, we cannot say for now. (But) I think we are inclined to support that kind of proposal,” said Albayalde.

The PNP chief said the older ones were using minors as young as 10 years old as drug runners.

“The way we see it, especially so right after the raid of PDEA in Navotas. We saw as young as 10 years old, you could just imagine this are being used already as drug runners,” Albayalde said.

“So the older ones are teaching the minors that they can’t arrest you. The police can’t arrest you. They will just turn over you to DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development,” he added.

He then proposed parents of minors involved in illegal drugs should be given a harsher penalty especially if they are teaching their children to do these activities.

Albayalde said a lot of minors are being involved in crimes such as rape, violence, etc.

“They should feel pity with their children that at a very young age they will be in prison. It is supposed that they are in school,” Albayalde said. Ella Dionisio/DMS