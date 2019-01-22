Malaca?ang assured on Monday that concerned government agencies are on alert as tropical depression "Amang" continues to batter parts of the country.

"We are closely monitoring Tropical Depression Amang. All concerned disaster-related agencies are now on standby," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), he said a total of 2,678 families or 11,153 persons were pre-emptively evacuated in the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Eastern Samar, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepositioned a total of 2,500 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to P912,750.00 in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Surigao City Warehouse, Panelo said.

He urged the public, especially residents who will be affected, to stay vigilant, monitor the latest weather advisory in their respective areas through government stations and social media accounts.

He also asked the people to coordinate with their local disaster and risk reduction management offices for the appropriate and responsive action. Celerina Monte/DMS