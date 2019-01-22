More than 1,000 passengers are stranded as trips were cancelled in ports areas affected by Tropical Depression ‘Amang’ on Monday.

As of 8 am, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said total of 1,757 passengers, 347 rolling cargoes, 55 vessels and 11 motorboats were not allowed to leave in the areas of Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas and Southern Visayas.

In a report, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded a total of 2,678 families or 11,153 persons were pre-emptively evacuated in province s of Albay, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Eastern Samar, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

As of 10 am, Amang was last spotted by the state weather bureau at 40 km north-northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 60 kph while moving north at the speed of 10 kph.

The state weather bureau said e storm warning signals over Southern Leyte, Bohol, Northern Cebu, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Island have been lifted but Sorsogon,Masbate including Ticao Island, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran and Leyte remain under tropical storm signal number one. Robna Asido/DMS