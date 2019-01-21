Malacanang on Sunday thanked the Filipinos for continuously believing that President Rodrigo Duterte could bring "compassion and real change" to the nation.

According to the Social Weather Station latest survey, 48 percent of Filipinos expected Duterte to fulfill most, if not all, of his promises while 6 percent said “none” or “almost none will be fulfilled.

The survey was conducted on December 16-19, 2018, two points higher from 46 percent in March 2018.

"We attribute this favorable satisfaction rating to the Chief Executive’s drive in fighting illegal drugs, combating crimes and stamping out corruption," Palace spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

"These three main issues form the heart of PRRD’s (Duterte) campaign platform in 2016 and the Filipinos witnessed the voluntary surrender of more than a million drug personalities, the making of safe neighborhoods in the cities, as well as the firing of erring officials in the government, including long-time friends, allies, relations, and fraternity brods," Panelo added.

SWS said this latest result is a recovery from 35 percent last September 2017.

It added that expectation that Duterte could fulfill "all or nearly all" of his promises rose in the Visayas and Balance Luzon.

"The two point increase in the national proportion of those saying Pres. Duterte can fulfill 'all or nearly all' of his promises was due to increases in the Visayas and Balance Luzon, combined with a decline in Mindanao and a slight decline in Metro Manila," it said.

It rose by 8 points in the Visayas, from 38 percent in March 2018 to 46 percent in December 2018 while it jumped by 5 points in Balance Luzon from 44 percent in March to 49 percent in December.

However, it fell by 10 points in Mindanao, from 60 percent in March to 50 percent in December.

It slightly declined in Metro Manila, moving from 42 percent to 41 percent in December.

Expectations rise in urban areas at 53 percent, class ABC at 56 percent, and class E to 52 percent.

"We urge the people to continue putting their faith in our President in the remainder of his term even as we remain committed in fulfilling our aspiration for a comfortable and crime-free life in the Philippines," Panelo said. Ella Dionisio/DMS