Malacanang expressed hope on Sunday that the Bangsamoro Organic Law will be ratified to pave the way for the creation of a new Bangsamoro region.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that January 21 is historic as the residents in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Isabela City and Cotabato City will cast their vote on whether to ratify or not the landmark Republic Act No. 11054, otherwise known as the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and chart their own destiny.

"While the President (Rodrigo Duterte) would respect whatever decision the public makes during the plebiscite and comply with the sovereign voice of the people in Mindanao, we are hopeful that the BOL, which would pave the way for a Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, would be ratified," he said.

Once ratified, BARMM will replace the existing ARMM.

Panelo noted that Duterte, during his visit to Cotabato City on Friday, already urged the voters to vote "Yes" for the ratification of the law, which would usher peace and development in Mindanao.

"The BOL is a historic piece of legislation in our quest for lasting peace in Mindanao as this would correct the historic injustices committed against the Moro people," the spokesman said.

He said the President is committed to use his constitutional powers to unify the Bangsamoro people and end the strife that has impeded the growth and development of Mindanao.

The passage and ratification of the BOL are part of the peace agreement that the Philippine government and the rebel Moro Islamic Liberation Front signed in 2014. The full implementation of the peace accord will end the decades old conflict in southern Philippines. Celerina Monte/DMS