Major Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. will be the new head of the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Lt. Col. Ezra Balagtey, Eastmincom spokesman, said the assumption of Santos will be presided by the Chief of Staff, Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Felix Apolinario, Panacan, Davao City on Saturday.

Balagtey said Santos, commander of the 7th Infantry Division based in Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Laur, Nueva Ecija, will replace Major Gen. Ronald Villanueva who was designated at the acting commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command after Madrigal became AFP Chief of staff last year.

Santos is expected to boost the peace and security effort in Eastern Mindanao in the advent of implementing Executive Order 70 which institutionalizes "whole of nation approach" in fighting insurgency in the country,” added Balagtey.

“It can be recalled that Eastmincom was put under the stewardship of MGen Ronald Villanueva in an acting capacity after Gen. Madrigal Jr. assumed as Chief Of Staff of the AFP on December 8, 2018,” he said.

Balagtey said Santos once headed the 11th Intelligence Service Unit based in Davao City and became group commander of Army’s Intelligence Service Group.

“MGen. Santos is not new in Mindanao situation and he is adept in wide range peace and security programs not only in Mindanao but in the whole country having been assigned with the strategic offices of the AFP dealing with Operations, Intelligence and Civil-Military Operations,” he said.

Balagtey said Santos, a graduate of Philippine Military Academy class of 1986, spent his junior years with 39th Infantry Battalion, a unit deployed in various provinces in Mindanao.

Santos, former chief of operations of Central Command in the Visayas, once headed 703rd Infantry Brigade in Central Luzon, battalion commander of 63rd Infantry Battalion in Samar Province and assistant division commander of 6th Infantry Division based in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Awang Maguindanao.

Balagtey said “aside from operations and intelligence, Santos was assigned with the Civil Relations Service and headed the former Civil Military Operations Group of the Army. Robina Asido/DMS