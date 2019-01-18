President Rodrigo Duterte has declared as a special non-working day January 21 in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Isabela City, and Cotabato City for the holding of a plebiscite to ratify the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

This as Duterte will go to Cotabato City on Friday to "pitch" for the ratification of Republic Act No. 11054 of the "Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao."

"In order to give the people of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Isabela City, and Cotabato City, the opportunity to actively and fully participate in the plebiscite and exercise their right to vote, it is but fitting and proper to declare 21 January 2019 a special (non-working) day," Proclamation No. 646, which Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed by authority of the President on January 10.

Duterte is set to go to Cotabato City to attend the peace assembly for the BOL on Friday.

"The President will go there tomorrow and make a pitch for the ratification," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing.

He said it was just "logical" for Duterte to personally campaign for the approval of the BOL because he favors such an idea.

The plebiscite for the BOL will be held on January 21 in ARMM, Cotabato City and Isabela City, while similar exercise will be conducted in North Cotabato and Lanao del Norte on February 6. Celerina Monte/DMS

Story 6

Palace says proposed 2019 budget could be passed by February

Malacanang said on Thursday that the proposed budget for 2019 could likely be approved by Congress by February.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in his recent talks with Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, "she mentioned that most likely it (proposed budget) will pass."

"She (Arroyo) said it's almost passed," he said.

But asked if the Palace would pressure Congress to immediately approve the P3.757 trillion budget, Panelo said, "It's not needed. I am sure they will be passing it. They are all concerned with the services, the infrastructures that will be affected."

He added that from what he heard, the proposed budget could be passed "most like(ly) first or second week of February."

The passage of the General Appropriations Bill for 2019 has been delayed due to the fight between some members of the House of Representatives and Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

But the Palace blamed the House, particularly some lawmakers, why the passage of the budget bill was not enacted into law last December.

The government has been working under a re-enacted budget.. Celerina Monte/DMS