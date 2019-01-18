Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday said China may be "concealing information" about their history in the South China Sea.

This statement came after Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said the nine-dash claim of China and their other historical revelations are "fake".

"Maybe it's not technically lying but they are trying to conceal the true facts that was released in their publication," Lorenzana told reporters in an ambush interview at the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines Prospects Forum in Makati City.

Lorenzana admitted he just found out about this information and he wants to read the book Carpio got to "prove" to himself that the Chinese government concealed some information that will debunk their claim in the disputed waters.

Earlier in his speech, Lorenzana said they will not surrender the arbitral ruling the country won in the Hague tribunal court last July 2016.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte will impose the ruling to the Chinese government before his term ends. Ella Dionisio/DMS