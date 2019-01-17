The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said the meeting of President Rodrigo Duterte with the sacked Bacolod City police chief and four others showed he is a "respecter of due process".

"That alone that the Palace called them, this is a clear indication that our president respects the due process," Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr. said in a press briefing in Camp Crame

"Despite of accusations, our president is really a respecter of due process," the PNP spokesperson said.

Durana added this is in line with the earlier pronouncement of PNP chief Oscar Albayalde that relieved officers will be given due process.

He didn't say what was discussed in the meeting Tuesday night.

A video was also posted on Malacanang's Facebook page that showed Duterte meeting Albayalde, former Bacolod City police chief Senior Superintendent Francisco Ebreo and four other police officers.

Last January 12, in his speech, Duterte announced the relief of Ebreo and the four cops for their alleged involvement in illegal drugs in the city.

Albayalde said Ebreo is not included in the government's drug watchlist. Ella Dionisio/DMS