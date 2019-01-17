An Indonesian kidnap victim was released by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu on Tuesday.

Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, said Juragan Kapal Samsul Saguni was released through the efforts of former Sulu Governor Abdul Sakur Tan and soldiers of the 41st Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, Philippine Army and the 11th Infantry Division, Philippine Army.

“Saguni was brought to the residence of Tan in Poblacion, Maimbung, Sulu at 4:30pm yesterday," he said.

Besana said soldiers of Joint Task Force Sulu facilitated the custodial debriefing of Saguni at the JTF Sulu headquarters in Barangay Bus-bus, Jolo, Sulu.

“The victim underwent a medical check-up at Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Hospital in Barangay Bus-bus,” he said.

“According to Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo, Jr.,(JTF Sulu commander) the medical results showed the victim is physically healthy,” he added.

Besana said Saguni was transported to the headquarters of the Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City for debriefing and further medical check-up.

Saguni and Usman Yunos, were aboard a Malaysian fishing vessel, in waters off Semporna, Sabah when they were abducted by Abu Sayyaf on September 11, 2018.

“Yunos, 35, was rescued by troops of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 3, Philippine Marine Ready Force Sulu and the Sulu Provincial Police Office on December 6, 2018,” he said.

Pabayo said the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu are holding five foreigners and three Filipino hostages. Robina Asido/DMS