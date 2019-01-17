The Department of Health (DOH) warned on Wednesday of the health risk of vaping as alternative to smoking cigarettes.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said electronic cigarettes, which produce vape, also contain nicotine and are addicting.

"Some people are trying to package it as a healthy alternative to tobacco or as a lower risk product compared to tobacco. But the vapes are nicotine-containing and are addicting," he said.

He noted many youths have been into vaping and the DOH is worried that once they are addicted to nicotine from e-cigarettes, they would be tobacco smoker later.

"So this (vape) is not good," he said.

Domingo said that the House of Representatives and the Senate have been hearing a bill to regulate the use of e-cigarettes.

He said it is the stand of the DOH and the Food and Drug Administration to regulate the content of this product and for the safety of the people.

"At the Department of Health, we do not advocate for the use of vaping and we want to strictly regulate it," he added.

Domingo admitted that no vape/e-cigarette distributors have registered yet with the FDA, thus, the DOH did not know the number of vape outlets or distributors in the country.

"So, we're really waiting for the law on the registration and regulation (on vape/e-cigarettes)," he said.

"So right now, since there's no law that allows us to regulate and close them down, that's why we are working very closely with Congress and Senate in order for us to have a regulatory framework for the vape industry," he explained. Celerina Monte/DMS