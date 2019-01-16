Lt. Gen. Danilo Pamonag, commander of Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, who played key roles in ending the 2013 siege of Zamboanga City and the 2017 Marawi fighting, (AFP) retired on Tuesday.

Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs chief, said after more than 35 years, Pamonag bowed out during the retirement and change of command ceremony led by AFP Chief of Staff General Benjamin Mandrigal Jr., in Quezon province.

In his speech, Madrigal emphasized the contribution of Pamonag in the defense of Zamboanga City in 2013 and the Marawi City conflict in 2017.

“His outstanding leadership and capacity as a military commander were vital in our defense of Zamboanga City, Marawi City, and the Solcom area of responsibility which serves as a gateway to our capital and center of political and economic activity,” he said.

“On behalf of every soldier, airman, sailor, and marine, I thank Lt. Gen. Danilo Pamonag for his dedicated service and for his tireless work in defending our country against any threat,” he added.

Detoyato said Pamonag led the Special Operations Command with then Joint Task Force Marawi head Lt. Gen. Rolando Bautista, the ground commander in the battle of Marawi City in October. 2017

“Pamonag was also the ground commander in the defense of Zamboanga City in 2013 against rogue

members of the Moro National Liberation Front,” he noted.

Pamonag was replaced in an acting capacity by Major General Gilbert Gapay, concurrent commander of the Mechanized Division of the Philippine Army. Robina Asido/DMS