Soldiers conducting security patrols as part of preparations for the coming plebiscite for the

Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) recovered war materiel fter brief firefight with members of Bangsamoro

Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao on Tuesday.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the 10-minute encounter with

undetermined number of BIFF members occurred in the vicinity of Brgy Inaladan, Shariff Saydona Mustapha.

Encinas said government forces recovered three M14 rifles, one AR18 Armalite rifle and one component of Anti-personnel mines in a four-liters container.

He said Major General Cirilito Sobejana, 6th Infantry Division commander, commended the leadership of

Lt.Col. Edgar Catu, commanding officer of 40th IB as it thwarted the plan of the terror group.. Robina Asido/DMS