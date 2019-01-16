The chairman of APO Production Unit Inc.. which is Responsible for printing passports, on Tuesday denied they illegally awarded the project to a private company.

Michael Dalumpines said in an interview with dzBB United Graphic Expression Corp.(UGEC) is a joint venture partner.

"The truth is we don't have subcontracting. What we have a joint venture. APO is the one handling the printing," Dalumpines said.

According to him, UGEC is responsible for importing materials needed in making passports and they don't have involvement with the printing.

"Their role as joint venture partner is to import material needed in printing passports. There is no involvement of UGEC in printing since it's really illegal," he explained.

"APO does not have the ability to import expensive equipments use for printing," Dalumpines admitted.

The chairman said UGEC contract will last until 2026.

On Monday, Dalumpines said there is no leak or stolen data as claimed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

"All data have been retrieved when the equipment was turned over. It was all restored," he told reporters.

In a twitter post Tuesday, Locsin said the data is not "run-away-able but made inaccessible".

"Access denied. But APO assured me they were able to access but not much use and parts corrupted. APO agrees with me that old passports are best evidence of identity and join me in despising those who don't agree with me," Locsin said.

The National Privacy Commission and Department of Information and Communications Technology-

CyberSecurity Bureau are conducting separate investigation. Ella Dionisio/DMS