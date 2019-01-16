President Rodrigo Duterte is set to welcome in Malacanang Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday.

Sirisena, who will be on a three-day state visit, is scheduled to arrive in Manila Tuesday night.

Duterte and his Sri Lankan counterpart will hold bilateral discussions "on areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people engagement," the Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said.

Before going to Malacanang, Sirisena will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park in Manila.

At the Palace, Duterte and Sirisena will hold a restricted meeting to be followed by an expanded bilateral meeting.

The two leaders will also witness the signing or exchange of agreements of the two countries and to be followed by joint statements.

Duterte will also host a state banquet for the visiting leader and the members of his delegation.

While in Manila, the DFA said that Sirisena is also scheduled to visit the Asian Development Bank (ADB), nd the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Ba?os.

The visit of Sirisena is the first by a Sri Lankan President serving both as Head of State and Government under Sri Lanka’s 1978 Constitution, and the second by a Sri Lankan leader since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1961. Celerina Monte/DMS