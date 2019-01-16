Malacanang hit on Tuesday a Catholic bishop who called resident Rodrigo Duterte's presidency a "disgrace" to the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace was saddened by the remarks of Balanga, Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos, especially coming from a man of cloth.

"The good bishop of Balanga should pray for the President, the way we pray for the Bishop’s

enlightenment, that PRRD may run the affairs of the country well instead of lambasting him," he said in a

statement.

He said it was more disgraceful when a member of the clergy uses unsavory language against Duterte "who only fulfills and complies with his constitutional mandate to lead the government in serving the Filipinos and protecting them from what bedevils our society."

"We find it very unfortunate that Bishop Santos fails to ollow the teaching of Christ that if someone throws a stone at you, throw a piece of bread at him in response," e added.

Panelo noted that Duterte's recent approval and trust atings show that the Filipino people have been "highly appreciative" of the Chief Executive and his brand of *eadership.

"It appears that the good Bishop is uninformed or is ignoring the survey results. Like the Bishop, the

President is imperfect, but unlike him, PRRD looks at he innate goodness of man. The President who could have preferred retirement and enjoy its bliss opted to rise o the challenge of the times and at the commencement f his presidency has waged a war against all fronts of illegality in the country," he said.

He said Duterte's success in the success of the whole nation.

Santos said that Duterte's presidency is a disappointment and disgrace to our country.

"It is known as ‘kill, kill, kill’," he said, apparently referring on the government's bloody war on illegal

drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS