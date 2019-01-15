The government of South Korea, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), on Monday donated 120 units of forensic kits to the Philippine National Police.

During the flag raising ceremony at Camp Crame, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde received the units from Foreign Affairs Bureau Director General Park Hwa Jin of Korean National Police and Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Dong Man Han.

PNP said the forensic kits will be for the use of PNP Crime Laboratory to enhance scientific investigation and scene of the crime operations.

This kit is part of the project "Enhancing the Criminal Investigation Capability of the Philippine National Police" which aims to promote a safer and more secured environment conductive to national development by improving the criminal investigation and security management capability of the police force.

The implementation of this project include the provision of equipment such as patrol cars, motorbikes and forensic kits.

Last May 29, 2018, 130 units of patrol car consisting of 49 units Hyundai Elantra and 81 units of Starex Van were formally turned over to the PNP.

This project was initiated upon the exchange of note verbale between the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines and Department of Foreign Affairs.

KOICA granted PNP a total of $6.6 million through the signing of the records of the discussion by the Ambassador of Korea to the Philippines and Department of the Interior and Local Government. Ella Dionisio/DMS