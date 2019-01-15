President Rodrigo Duterte would campaign for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law if he feels that people in the affected areas in Mindanao would not approve it, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said he has yet to confirm earlier reports if Duterte would visit Cotabato City before the January 21 plebiscite for the ratification of Republic Act No. 11054, otherwise known as the "Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Asked if Duterte's personally asking the people in Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and other affected areas could help in convincing them to ratify BOL, he said, "Certainly, the voice of President is always a powerful influence on whatever matter he gives his voice into."

"If he feels that there is a need, then he will campaign for that. If he feels that it will win even without his calling for voters to support it, then he will not," he added when asked if the President would again call the people to vote for BOL ratification.

But he said whatever would be the outcome of the plebiscite, the President would respect it.

"But, ultimately, it will be the people’s call, whether they want it or not. What is important and certain is that the President will abide by whatever the will of the sovereign people in that part of this country is," he said.

The plebiscite will be held on January 21 in ARMM, Cotabato City and Isabela City, while on February 6, in Lanao del Norte, North Cotabato and other areas which petitioned for the BARMM inclusion.

Under the law, BARRM will replace ARMM. Celerina Monte/DMS