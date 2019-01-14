Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. hailed on Sunday the United States for firing a Navy official for allegedly hiring prostitutes in the Philippines.

"Navy sub(marine) commander relieved of duty for hiring prostitutes in Philippines and he was fired by US government," the Filipino top diplomat said on his Twitter.

"Now that's a responsible state," he added.

USA Today, quoting a report by Kitsap Sun, said that Capt. Travis Zettel was relieved of duty in August last year after "ordering" 10 girls while submarine USS Bremerton was docked in Subic Bay in Zambales last March.

A criminal investigation was launched against Zettel in May. After his relief in August, the Navy official was reassigned to the staff of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor-based Submarine Squadron 19, the report said.

Bremerton, the oldest submarine in the Navy fleet at 37 years in service, is now tied up in Bremerton for decommissioning. Celerina Monte/DMS