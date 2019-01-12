President Rodrigo Duterte remained the most trusted public official in the Philippines, according to a Pulse Asia survey released on Friday.

The survey, conducted last December 14 to 21 with a nationwide sample size of 1,800, showed Duterte's approval rating at 81 percent up by six percentage points from September hile his trust rating increased by four percentage points at 76 percent.

Malacanang, in a statement ,said the president is "pleased" with the latest survey results.

"The survey results underscore that our people fully believe in the methods undertaken by the President in running the bureaucracy and the country, including formulating judgments during particular situations and events where Filipino people’s lives and the country's economy are at stake," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said

"While the President is pleased with the survey results, such excellent acceptance and performance rating shall not stop him from excelling further to meet the expectations of the people he has sworn to serve and protect," he added.

Panelo said Duterte's heart and mind will be focused in performing his constitutional duties faithfully and courageously

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo got an approval rating of 62 percent and trust rating of 56 percent.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III obtained a 76 percent approval rating and 666 percent trust rating. House Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo got a 27 percent approval rating and 21 percent trust rating.

Pulse Asia said Duterte and Sotto got the majority approval and trust ratings across geographic areas and socio-economic groupings.

Robredo registered majority approval and trust ratings in most geographic areas at 64 percent and 61 percent at classes D and E, while less than half of those in socio-economic groupings trust her at 49 percent.

According to Pulse Asia, the only majority Arroyo got is her distrust rating in Metro Manila at 52 percent, all her other ratings were below 50 percent.

In the same survey, the Senate got the highest approval rating at 69 percent and 65 percent among the government institutions.

The House of Representatives as 66 percent and 64 percent respectively. Ella Dionisio/DMS