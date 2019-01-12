President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the police and the military to assist the Commission on Elections in the holding of a plebiscite to ratify the Bangsamoro Organic Law this month and the midterm elections in May.

Duterte, through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, issued Memorandum Order No. 34 and MO 35 concurring Comelec resolutions in deputizing the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, other law enforcement agencies, and instrumentalities of the government.

A plebiscite to ratify Republic Act No. 11054, otherwise known as the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will be held on January 21 at ARMM and the cities of Isabela and Cotabato.

Another plebiscite is scheduled on February 6 for Lanao del Norte, North Cotabato, and other areas that filed a petition to join the BARRM.

"The foregoing law enforcement agencies and other concerned agencies are hereby directed to coordinate and cooperate with the Comelec in the performance of their duties and functions," MO 34, issued on Dec. 28, 2018, a copy of which was released only on Friday, read.

On the other hand, the sychronized national and local elections will be held on May 13.

Duterte also directed the law enforcement agencies to help the Comelec in the conduct of free, orderly, honest, peaceful and credible midterm elections. Celerina Monte/DMS