A 59-year old Japanese who is allegedly involved in a major fraud ring has been deported to Japan after hiding in the Philippines for almost two months.

On Friday, Misao Kamisukasu, also known as Misao Koyama, boarded Nippon Airways flight NH870 going to Haneda, Tokyo around 2:44 pm. He left the country around 2:50 pm.

In a video sent by the Bureau of Immigration, Koyama was seen with around four to five Japanese police officers.

He left the immigration detention in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City around 7am and arrived at the Terminal 1 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 10 am.

On board a silver van, Kaminsukasu wore a face mask, gray polo, black pants and a cap, and was assisted by two immigration officers.

Upon entering the airport, he was immediately mobbed by Japanese reporters until he entered the boarding area.

Some cameramen sneaked in during the commotion and were able to follow the Japanese fugitive inside.

One hour before his flight, Kaminsukasu was at the passenger lounge but refused to answer questions from reporters.

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, Kaminsukasu was sent out early from his detention to go to the bureau's main office in Manila for some documentation.

"I was told by the warden that they had to go to the main office for some documentation," Sandoval told reporters.

On Thursday, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente signed the resolution for his deportation.

Kaminsukasu was also added to the immigration's black list.

"Misao is a fugitive from justice thus his presence in the country poses a risk to public interest," said special prosecutor Marco Paulo Taruc.

On October 23, 2018, the chief consul of Embassy of Japan, Toshio Kawauchi, informed the bureau about Kaminsukasu who was issued a standing arrest warrant for uttering counterfeit private documents.

He was arrested in Gil Puyat, Manila last December 19 after allegedly staying in Pampanga for two months.

The Japanese fugitive entered the country last October as tourist.

His group allegedly defrauded Sekisui House of 6.3 billion yen in total by concluding around between late March 2017 and early June the same year a deal to sell the 2,000 square-meter land plot to the firm. Ella Dionisio/DMS