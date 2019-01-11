Malacanang said on Thursday Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino should take the blame if he ordered the pilot of the chopper carrying him to land in the middle of the track at Ultra Philippine Sports Complex in Pasig City where there was an ongoing sports event.

The landing of the chopper, which took place on January 8, created a fuss in social media.

"If he (Dino) knew it. If he knew that there was an ongoing game, he was wrong as an official," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing when asked if Dino should be blamed for the incident.

But he said if Dino was not aware and he was just a mere passenger, the pilot of the chopper should take the blame.

"Like when you ride in an airplane and then, like me, I sleep immediately. I'm not aware anymore of what's happening," Panelo said.

He said it was the responsibility of the pilot to ensure that the place where he would land the chopper was clear.

According to Panelo, Dino explained to him that the chopper landed in Ultra to pick up someone there as they would attend an event in another place.

"So they landed. I think the pilot didn’t know that there was a game going on. And so while they were waiting, he asked for a restroom and he went there," he said.

Based on the video that circulated on social media, Dino apparently picked up actor Philip Salvador, a friend and supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte. Celerina Monte/DMS