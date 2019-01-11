Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said a task force for the cleanup of Manila Bay cleanup will hold its first meeting next week.

Ano told dzMM officials will "create another task force similar to Boracay and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Roy Cimatu will still be the chairman while I will stand as vice chairman."

"We will conduct an inspection and audit team. We will also form an investigation team and through the Philippine National Police (PNP) maritime group, we will have a task force which will enforce laws and ordinances," he added.

On Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the cleanup of Manila Bay and crackdown of nearby establishments.

The interior secretary said coliform levels in Manila Bay reached 230 million surpassing the standard level of 100.

He added that at least 68,000 informal settler families have been relocated ahead of the clean up of Manila Bay.

"As long as informal settler families are there, even if we clean there will always be garbage," he explained.

Ano said they will do the same for factories and industrial establishments near the bay.

"Either they have solid waste management system or we will order them to be closed," the secretary said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS