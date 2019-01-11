President Rodrigo Duterte's health condition need not be disclosed because it is not serious.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement following a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing that 66 percent of Filipino adults were worried about the state of Duterte's health during the last quarter of 2018.

"No, it will not because the Constitution requires serious illness. The President knows he is not in serious illness that's why he is not obligated to release anything about his condition," Panelo said during the press briefing on Thursday.

Section 12, Article VII of the 1987 Constitution states that in case of serious illness of the President, the public shall be informed of the state of his health. The members of the Cabinet in charge of national security and foreign relations and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, shall not be denied access to the President during such illness.

According to the fourth quarter SWS survey, 66 percent of Filipino adults said they are worried about Duterte's health, 11 points higher from 55 percent in the third quarter survey.

On the other hand, 34 percent said they were not worried about the President's health.

Last year, there was a fuss about Duterte's health after he admitted of undergoing endoscopy and colonoscopy at least twice and his face somewhat darkened.

Duterte denied he was suffering from cancer. Celerina Monte/DMS