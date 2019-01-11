Despite injuries to hundreds of devotees, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde declared this year’s traslacion of the Black Nazarene as “generally peaceful”.

“It was generally peaceful,” he said.

“As of this morning, we accounted for a total of 714 injuries, I’m not sure if that would increase... fortunately as of this morning we do not have report of any casualty or death,” he said.

Albayalde said the traslacion lasted for about 21 hours, one hour earlier than the previous year..

“If we compare it last year it is an hour earlier. So it ended around 2:21 a.m. so if we compare it last year it's one hour early,” he said.

According to Albayalde, the number of devotees reached around 1.5 to two million.

He said the estimate includes those who went in Quiapo Church, Quirino Grandstand and those who joined the procession. Robina Asido/DMS