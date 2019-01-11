The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said it is set to deport a Japanese fugitive arrested last December.

In a resolution released by Commissioner Jaime Morente, Misao Kaminsukasu, also known as Misao Koyama who is wanted for fraud, will be deported on January 11 around 2:50pm, said BI spokesperson Dana Krizia Sandoval in an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun.

The BI resolution was signed by Morente and board members Tobias Javier and Ronaldo Ledesma around 4 pm at their main office in Manila.

“Wherefore, finding the charges to be sufficient and well-substantiated, we hereby order the deportation of Misao Kaminsukasu @ Misao Koyama @ Takeshi Koyama, to Japan, his country of origin, subject to submission of required clearances from the NBI,” the resolution said.

He will be boarding Nippon Airways flight NH 870 going to Haneda, Tokyo.

Kaminsukasu is now included in bureau’s blacklist, the BI resolution said.

“Future request for lifting of blacklist shall not be entertained until the lapse of five years from actual implementation of this order,” it added.

On October 23, 2018, the chief consul of Embassy of Japan, Toshio Kawauchi, informed the bureau about Kaminsukasu who was issued a standing arrest warrant for uttering counterfeit private documents.

“Misao is a fugitive from justice thus his presence in the country poses a risk to public interest,” said special prosecutor Marco Paulo Taruc.

Kaminsukasu is detained at the immigration facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City after surrendering to the Japanese Embassy in Manila last December 2018.

The Japanese fugitive entered the country last October as tourist.

Kaminsukasu was allegedly the leader of a group involved in a major fraud ring in Japan.

His group allegedly defrauded Sekisui House of 6.3 billion yen in total by concluding around between late March 2017 and early June the same year a deal to sell the 2,000-square-meter land plot to the firm.

The immigration arrested him in Gil Puyat, Makati on December 19. Ella Dionisio/DMS