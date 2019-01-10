Two people died in separate vehicular accident in Batangas Tuesday afternoon.

A report from the Batangas provincial police identified the fatality as Floreta Bacala, passenger of one of the collided vehicles along Maharlika Highway, Barangay Santiago around 1:41 pm yesterday.

Police said an Isuzu Forward which was traversing the highway bumped into a multicab on the opposite lane.

“As a result, the driver and passenger of multicab sustained injuries and were brought to St. Cabrini Hospital for treatment,” the report said. Bacala was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rider named Danilo Sagadraka died after they were hit by a passenger jeepney in Barangay Cupang in Bauan around 3:45 pm.

“While the jeepney was heading towards (the) north going to the municipality of Alitagtag, it accidentally hit the motorcycle which was heading (to0 the same directions,” police report said.

The motorcycle driver and his rider were injured and brought to Bauan Doctors Hospital but Sagadraka died while being treated. Ella Dionisio/DMS