A militiaman was killed by members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Negros Oriental last Sunday a military official said Wednesday.

Major Abel Potutan, acting public information officer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Central Command, said the victim was Joseph Gabia, a resident of Sitio Bogho, Brgy Linantuyan, Guihulngan City.

Based on initial report, Gabia was returning to his patrol base in Brgy Linantuyan after settling his family problem when he was killed by the members of the NPA’s Special Partisan Unit (Sparu). The Sparu units are the hit squad of the NPA.

Lt Gen Noel Clement, Central Command chief, condemned the atrocity and ordered intensified operation against the perpetrators.

“We decry the terroristic act and brutality of the NPA bandits. Guihulngan town has been covered with fear since these terrorists started to lord over the lives of the people through Sparu operations. This is also a solid proof of the NPA’s continuing campaign to take control of the helpless masses and anyone who gets in their way is killed in the process,” he said.

“We sympathize with his family, relatives, friends, and love ones. The AFP will intensify operations to go after the perpetrators of this cowardly attack,” he added.

Potutan said the military are supporting the on-going law enforcement operation for the arrest of the remaining members of the Sparu unit. Robina Asido/DMS