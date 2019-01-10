The military said it foiled a bomb attack as it recovered improvised bombs in Maguindanao on Wednesday morning.

Major General Cirilito Sobejana, head of the 6th Infantry Division, said the troops of 40th Infantry Battalion recovered three improvised explosive devices (IED’s) at the vicinity of Sitio Landing Fish, Brgy. Darampua, Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao around 9:30 am.

He said the homemade bomd made of 81mm mortar shells with triggering devices were recovered after a firefight against members of the Bangamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

He said troops were conducting clearing operations at the encounter site.

Sobejana also expressed his belief the perpetrators may use the IED’s to disrupt the plebiscite for Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) on Jan 21.

“Their usual targets are urban centers here in Central Mindanao. The group is also bent to spoil the peace; hence, their possible intention is to disrupt the upcoming plebiscite through IED attacks which we don't want them to succeed,” he said.

“We are doing proactive actions to thwart hostile plans of the terror group,” he assures. Robina Asido/DMS