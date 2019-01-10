President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered policemen and soldiers not to drink in public places, including bars.

In a speech on Tuesday in Pasay City, Duterte said there were instances that cops or soldiers ended up engaging in shooting other people or each other.

"Policemen, I'm warning you, do not drink in public...all over the Philippines, you do not enter into drinking places," he said.

"Also the Army, don't bring guns," he said.

Duterte recalled that when he was mayor of Davao City, he made a similar order.

He said there was an instance that a soldier and a cop who shot each other as they quarreled over a microphone to sing.

Duterte earlier ordered police not to enter a casino hotel near Manila Bay so they would not be involved in any crime, such as kidnapping. Celerina Monte/DMS