One of the suspects in the New Year’s Eve blast in a mall in Cotabato City surrendered to the authorities, according to regional police director Eliseo Rasco.

“Last Sunday night one of the suspects, the elderly (man) was turned over by his relatives,” Chief Superintendent Rasco said in a press briefing in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Rasco said the investigation is ongoing and he ordered the Special Investigation Task Group commander to file a case.

He said the reason the 56-year-old, identified as Salipudin Pasandalan, surrendered because he saw his picture on the television after authorities released the suspects' photo last Saturday. Rasco said Pasandalan is denying he is involved in the explosion that killed two persons and injured 34.

“The reason why he surrendered is because he saw his picture in the television and he got scared. His relatives are also afraid that’s why they surrendered him and he was assisted by two lawyers right now so he might not really speak,” Rasco said.

Rasco said they are waiting for the statement of the suspect.

“We will only know who is behind the personalities and what group is behind once he named the personalities and group (involved),” said Rasco. Ella Dionisio/DMS