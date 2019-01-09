The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy additional Special Action Force troops in Mindanao in preparation for the plebiscite on January 21.

“We will be sending there troops from the SAF and we will be having a send-off on January 18 in Cotabato. We will be sending one battalion as augmentation and also in the regions that are not involved like regions here in Luzon,” Albayalde said in Quezon City.

“We will have them prepare for standby companies from their RPSB (Regional Public Safety Battalion) in case we need additional troops in Mindanao,” he added.

According to the PNP chief, province of Cotabato and parts of Lanao are being considered as critical areas.

Albayalde said they saw a lot of Muslims supportive of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

“Actually, there are some who are very supportive. We expect a lot of support from our Muslim brothers especially the MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front),” he said.

On Monday, Albayalde said they are confident the plebiscite will be peaceful. He said everything is in place and they are ready. Ella Dionisio/DMS