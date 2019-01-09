Around 25,000 devotees are at Quirino Grandstand as of 6 pm a day before the feast of Black Nazarene, according to police on Tuesday.

In a report from Manila Police District, as of 3 pm, a total of 23,525 devotees attended the “Pahalik” at Quirino Grandstand while 1,500 devotees are attending mass at Quiapo Church.

A total of 3,026 police officers and army personnel were at the Quirino Grandstand and 44 were at Quiapo church. The MPD said both events were peaceful. Ella Dionisio/DMS