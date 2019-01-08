A soldier was killed while two barangay officials were wounded in a shooting incident at a wake in the province of Camarines Sur Sunday night.

In a report, the Bicol regional police office said the fatality was Sgt Benito Bien of the Philippine Army assigned at Bicalen, Presentacion, Camarines and a resident of Sitio Pito, Brgy. Sagrada in Buhi.

Wounded were barangay captain Tonyben Tabalde and watchman Mario Ibanita both from Brgy. Dela Fe in Buhi.

Based on an initial report, the victim was having a drinking spree at a wake located within Sitio Rakitan Brgy. De La Fe in Buhi when gunshots were heard around 9pm.

Bien died after being shot in the head while two other victims were rushed to Do?a Maria Josefa Foundation Hospital Inc., Iriga City for treatment after sustaining gunshot wounds. Robina Asido/DMS