Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde said the licensed firearm surrendered by the suspected gunman in the killing of AKO Bicol Partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe and SPO1 Orlando Diaz matched the 11 bullet shells and five slugs recovered from the crime scene.

Albayalde, in a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, said firearms of suspect Henry Yuson matched the ballistics in Integrated Ballistic Identification System.

“Eleven shells of .40 and five slugs matched with the licensed firearms of Yuson that he allegedly used in the crime scene. It is positive according to the finding of the crime lab so that will now boost our case,” he said.

Because of the positive match, Albayalde said they are “confident” that the extra-judicial confession of Yuson is true.

“Yuson is consistent in what he said about the .40. He gave his license. We checked it because if you have a licensed firearm we have a ballistics record... so we checked the ballistics and the recovered shell matched. We are now confident that he is saying the truth,” he added.

Authorities are still examining the other recovered shells and bullets allegedly from a caliber 45, which is believed used by another gunman

On the possible motive or real mastermind behind the incident, Albayalde said they are not “closing the investigation”.

This after he was asked that an internal problem with Batocabe’s partylist or business matters are possible motives of the crime.

“We are not closing the investigation. If we get new information, we will exploit that information also,” he said.

He said even if Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo is not the real mastermind, he might have the information of who really did the crime.

“But the thing is everybody is pointing to the mayor and probably, the mayor knows something more That’s why we can’t say that this is a case close,” Albayalde said.

The PNP filed charges of double murder and six counts of frustrated murder against Baldo and the six other suspects involved in Batocabe’s killing at the Albay provincial prosecutor's office.

About the P50 million bounty, the PNP chief said they don’t know who will receive the money.

“They are not saying when they will give the reward and there are still no guidance on who will receive but I’m sure it’s the witness because it all starts there,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS