The government has deployed floating assets in the vicinity of Pasig River and Manila Bay as part of its security preparation for the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Wednesday.

Capt. Rolando Punzalan, district commander of the Philippine Coast Guard National Capital Region (PCG-NCR) said a total of 31 ships, vessels and small craft from PCG, Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group , Red Cross, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary were sent to the area Monday morning.

Punzalan said BRP Boracay and BRP Panglao, which were positioned in Manila Bay, will serve as the command post and medical evacuation post if roads within the area become inaccessible during the procession.

Punzalan said rubber boats and small crafts of PCG, Red Cross and MMDA are loaded with medical personnel who will help devotees that may fall from Jones Bridge along the Pasig River.

According to the PCG, the agency has inspected Manila Bay, especially in the area behind the Quirino Grandstand as well as in the Pasig River and the area under the Jones Bridge.

The PCG deployed a total of 360 personnel to conduct random inspection of vessels passing the Pasig River.

There are additional forces composed of K9 units, rescue and quick reaction team which will be on standby at their headquarters in South Harbor, Manila for possible deployment.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde confirmed that thousands of policemen from National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will be deployed to assure the security of the feast.

“The 27,000-strong NCRPO is on full alert and will be fielding a sizable contingent of 7,200 personnel for public safety and law enforcement duties in the Traslacion activities,” he said.

Col. Noel Detoyato, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Information Office (PIO) chief said t around 2,000 Joint Task Force NCR personnel of the AFP will support security preparations of the NCRPO. Robina Asido/DMS