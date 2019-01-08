Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Monday reiterated they are taking all unconfirmed reports posing as threat seriously after Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada allegedly received an intelligence report about an Islamic terrorist group planning to take advantage of the Traslacion.

“We are taking all these reports seriously. All the reports we have received although these are all unconfirmed reports but we are not taking these reports for granted,” Albayalde said in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

As part of security operations, the PNP suspended permits to carry firearms outside of residence in Manila starting 8 am on Jan. 8 until Jan 10. Only members of police, military and other law enforcement agencies can carry firearms if they are performing official duties while in uniform.

He said they cannot confirm it since he hasn’t received the intelligence report.

“The members of the intelligence community are constantly monitoring any possible threat, not only here (in Manila) but also other festivities in other regions,” Albayalde said.

National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar said these threats were no basis and unreliable.

“There is no confirmed threat as of the moment in time for the annual feast. Continuous coordination with various agencies and intelligence communities is being undertaken and the NCRPO will remain on full alert status until the termination of Traslacion 2019,” Eleazar said in a statement.

In a report, Estrada said the city and police are on full alert status after the Manila Police District received an intelligence report of a terrorist group planning to create trouble during the feast of Black Nazarene on January 9.

He said the threat is not serious but they are not taking it lightly.

PNP said they are deploying 7,200 personnel for public safety and law enforcement duties in the Traslacion activities that will be attended by 21 million devotees. Ella Dionisio/DMS