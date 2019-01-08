Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal visited one of the three Russian Navy vessel docked in Manila on Monday.

Col. Noel Detoyato, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Information Office chief, said the Russian Navy rendered military honors during the visit of Madrigal at Admiral Varyag, a guided missile cruiser.

“Lt. Gen. Madrigal accompanied by the Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad was welcomed by the Russian Ambassador to Manila Igor Khovaev, Russian Navy contingent head of mission, Rear Admiral Edward Mikhailov with the commanding officers of Admiral Panteleev, Captain Dmitriy Tihomirov and Admiral Varyag, Captain Alexsei Ulyanenko,” he said.

The three vessels of the Russian Pacific Fleet detachment arrived at the Port of Manila last Sunday for a five-day goodwill visit.

The other Russian Navy ships are Admiral Panteleev, a large anti-submarine ship, and Boris Botuma, a large sea tanker.

Detoyato said the three vessels are the first Russian Navy ships that visited the country this year and seventh since 2012.

“The visit is also first for the Admiral Pantaleev and second for the Admiral Varyag and Boris Botuma which both visited the country last May 2018,” he said.

“The goodwill visit of the Russian Navy aims to strengthen the relationship of the two navies. It will also enhance the maritime cooperation and ensure the peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific Region and in the two countries through naval diplomacy,” he noted.

Visits of the Russian Navy were reciprocated when the Philippine Navy BRP Tarlac made a historic port call to7Vladivostok, Russia last October 2018, said Detoyato. Robina Asido/DMS