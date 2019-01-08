Malaca?ang reiterated on Monday its support for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law despite at least two petitions before the Supreme Court questioning its constitutionality.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo refused to make a statement on the move of Solicitor General Jose Calida asking the high court to dismiss the petition filed by Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II and Philippine Constitution Association to strike down Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

"I understand there is a petition before the Supreme Court, so we’d rather not say anything about it because it’s sub judice. We’ll let the Supreme Court decide," he said.

Asked if the Palace is pushing for BOL ratification, he said, "Yes."

But he added it would be up to the people in Mindanao to decide.

"That’s the position of the Palace. Always the people will have to decide on that. In those areas affected, it's them who will decide. We will have to respect the sovereign voice," he said.

A plebiscite for the BOL will be held on January 21 and February 6 in the existing ARMM jurisdiction and in Cotabato City, Isabela City, six municipalities of Lanao del Norte, and 39 villages in North Cotabato. Celerina Monte/DMS